Search

Advanced search

Provisional trial date set for four accused of murdering David Gomoh

PUBLISHED: 16:26 21 August 2020

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Four people charged with murdering an NHS worker in an unprovoked attack outside his home are facing a possible trial in the new year.

David Gomoh, 24, was allegedly chased and stabbed eight times by a group of four males after he left his house in Custom House to go shopping on April 26.

The marketing graduate, who worked for the NHS in supplies and procurement, was on the phone to his girlfriend at the time.

Mr Gomoh, whose mother is a nurse, was killed just days before he was due to attend the funeral of his father, who died after contracting Covid-19.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Gomoh died of stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

You may also want to watch:

David Ture, 18, of no fixed address, Vagnei Colubali, 22, of Cambridge, Muhammad Jalloh, 18, of no fixed address, and a 16 year-old boy, from Telford, Shropshire, are charged with Mr Gomoh’s murder.

They are also accused of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with another alleged incident shortly before Mr Gomoh was found with knife wounds in Freemasons Road.

The defendants have denied the charges against them.

At the Old Bailey on Friday, Judge Wendy Joseph QC indicated a possible five-week trial slot on January 4, to be confirmed.

A further hearing was set for October 2

The defendants, who all attended court by video link, were remanded into custody.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Child found after police launch search to find car missing from Beckton

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil gets top grade in English despite not speaking language four years ago

Genipa Ullah from Forest Gate Community School has received a grade 9 in English literature. Picture: Isabel Infantes

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Child found after police launch search to find car missing from Beckton

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil gets top grade in English despite not speaking language four years ago

Genipa Ullah from Forest Gate Community School has received a grade 9 in English literature. Picture: Isabel Infantes

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Essex star Jamie Porter believes he is close to the top of his game

Essex's Jamie Porter celebrates the wicket of Sussex's Phil Salt during day four of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Provisional trial date set for four accused of murdering David Gomoh

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Romford man charged over Beckton ‘child in stolen car’ report

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Newham test and trace app was designed by man who grew up in the borough

Randeep Sidhu designed the test and trace app being rolled out across Newham today (August 21). Picture: Nathan Dainty

Five people from East Ham charged in connection with illegal immigration investigation

Five people from East Ham have been charged in connection with an alleged conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration. Picture: Kent Police