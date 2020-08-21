Provisional trial date set for four accused of murdering David Gomoh

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Four people charged with murdering an NHS worker in an unprovoked attack outside his home are facing a possible trial in the new year.

David Gomoh, 24, was allegedly chased and stabbed eight times by a group of four males after he left his house in Custom House to go shopping on April 26.

The marketing graduate, who worked for the NHS in supplies and procurement, was on the phone to his girlfriend at the time.

Mr Gomoh, whose mother is a nurse, was killed just days before he was due to attend the funeral of his father, who died after contracting Covid-19.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Gomoh died of stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

David Ture, 18, of no fixed address, Vagnei Colubali, 22, of Cambridge, Muhammad Jalloh, 18, of no fixed address, and a 16 year-old boy, from Telford, Shropshire, are charged with Mr Gomoh’s murder.

They are also accused of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with another alleged incident shortly before Mr Gomoh was found with knife wounds in Freemasons Road.

The defendants have denied the charges against them.

At the Old Bailey on Friday, Judge Wendy Joseph QC indicated a possible five-week trial slot on January 4, to be confirmed.

A further hearing was set for October 2

The defendants, who all attended court by video link, were remanded into custody.