Man in court charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A third person has appeared in court charged with the murder of NHS worker David Gomoh.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 24-year-old was allegedly chased and stabbed eight times after he left his house in Freemasons Road, Custom House to go shopping on April 26.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

You may also want to watch:

Vagnei Colubali appeared via videolink for a brief hearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 18 charged with murder.

The 22-year-old, of Kendal Way in Cambridge, is also charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, toward an unknown male, and threatening another with a knife or bladed article.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, May 20.

Earlier this month Muhammad Jalloh, 18, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, of Telford, Shropshire, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link charged with murder.

They are also accused of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with an alleged incident shortly before Mr Gomoh’s death.