Teenagers appear at Old Bailey accused of murdering David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Two teenagers have appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering an NHS worker while he was on the phone to his girlfriend.

David Gomoh, 24, was allegedly chased and stabbed eight times after he stepped outside his Custom House home to go to a nearby shop on the evening of April 26.

The marketing graduate, who worked for the NHS in supplies and procurement, was on the phone to his girlfriend at the time.

David, whose mother is a nurse, was killed just days before he was due to attend the funeral of his father, who died after contracting Covid-19.

A post-mortem examination found David died of stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Muhammad Jalloh, 18, of no fixed address, and a 16 year-old boy, of Telford, Shropshire and who cannot be identified, were charged with his murder.

They were also accused of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with another alleged incident shortly before David was found with knife wounds in Freemasons Road.

On Wednesday, May 6, the teenagers appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from custody and spoke to confirm their identities.

During the virtual hearing via Skype, Judge Anthony Leonard QC set a plea hearing for July 22 and remanded the defendants into custody.