Fundraising page set up to support family of Custom House stabbing victim David Gomoh

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 April 2020

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A fundraising page has been set up to support the family of David Gomoh, who was stabbed to death in Custom House.

The 24-year-old was killed in Freemasons Road on the evening of Sunday, April 26 in what police believe was an unprovoked attack.

He had left his home just moments before and was speaking to a friend on the phone.

Since graduating from Southbank University with a marketing degree, David had taken up a job with the NHS, keeping staff supplied with essential equipment.

His dad had died just a couple of weeks earlier from a coronavirus-related illness.

Colleagues of David’s mum Marian, who works at Newham Hospital as a matron, have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for David’s funeral as well as cover any other costs.

A statement on the page reads: “Because of the Covid-19 outbreak it means the usual ways for us to be supportive are no longer an option.

“These are already very desolate times for everybody, but by donating you can show your support and help during this heartbreaking time for her and her family.”

More than £5,800 has been raised within 24 hours. To donate, visit gofundme.com/support-for-sr-marian-and-family

No arrests have been made in connection with David’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

