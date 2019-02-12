Search

Dashcam appeal after A13 crash leaves teenager in critical condition

PUBLISHED: 13:35 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 06 March 2019

The crash happened on the westbound A13 in Beckton. Picture: Google Maps

The crash happened on the westbound A13 in Beckton. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the A13 which left a teenager in a critical condition to come forward.

The 19-year-old woman was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which collided with a footbridge on the westbound stretch of the A13 near Beckton at 7.42pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The driver, a man aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and breach of bail conditions.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and is now in police custody.

Three lanes of the A13 were closed until around 1.30am but have now reopened.

Det Con Amy Trencher said: “I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident or of the movements of the vehicle just before the collision.”

Any witnesses who have not yet come forward are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 597 4874, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

