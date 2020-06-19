Search

Stratford man charged with 15 counts of money laundering

PUBLISHED: 12:20 19 June 2020

Qing Huang, 36, of Prospect Row, Stratford will appear in custody via video link at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 19. Picture: Google

Archant

A Stratford man will face court after being charged with 15 counts of money laundering.

Cyber crime detectives charged Qing Huang, 36, of Prospect Row, with the offences on Thursday, June 18.

He is set to appear in custody via video link at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today (June 19).

The charge is part of an investigation by the Met’s cyber crime unit into the organised smishing - or SMS phishing - and hacking of UK banking customers and the laundering of the proceeds.

