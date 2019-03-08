Custom House deaths: Further forensic work needed on bodies found in freezer, court told

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein. Archant

Further forensic work needs to be carried out by officers investigating the deaths of two women found in a freezer, a court has heard.

The bodies of Hungarian national Henriett Szucs, 34, who slept rough in Ilford, and Mary Jane Mustafa, 38, who had been reported missing by her family, were discovered by police in a flat in Vandome Close, Custom House, last month.

Zahid Younis, 34, who lived in the flat where the bodies were found, appeared at Kingston Crown Court by video-link from HMP Wandsworth today (Wednesday).

He is charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC said: "Post-mortem reports are incomplete in this case.

"Further forensic and scientific work is taking place in relation to the address in which the bodies were found."

A new pre-trial hearing date was set for August 2 with a provisional trial date of October 14.

Judge Peter Lodder QC remanded Younis in custody ahead of his next appearance.