Custom House deaths: Man, 50, released under investigation as detectives continue questioning a second male

Police at a in Vandome Close. Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

One of the men arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody while a second has been released.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday has since been released but remains under investigation.

But police are still questioning a 34-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday. He remains in custody.

Police launched a murder investigation after finding the bodies of two women in a freezer in a ground floor flat in Vandome Close, Custom House last Friday.

Officers made the grisly discovery after breaking into the property following concerns for the welfare of a male occupant.

Det Supt Paul Monk, from the Homicide and Major Command, has said: “We have specialist detectives working round the clock on this case, which naturally has caused a great deal of concern in the local community.

“Our priority at this stage is of course to identify the victims so we can trace and update next of kin. We have experienced family liaison officers able to offer support and assist them at what will be a very difficult time.”

There are fears one of the women could be the missing mother Mary Jane Mustafa although the family said on Tuesday they had not heard from police.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4303/26APR. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.