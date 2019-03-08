£10k reward in bid to find who killed Forest Gate man in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police Archant

A £10,000 reward has been offered as the hunt continues to find the killer of a Forest Gate man shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity as he walked to a shop shortly before midnight on Sunday, September 8.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Malden Road in the early hours of Monday, September 9.

No arrests have been made and now the independent charity Crimestoppers has offered up the five-figure reward for information leading to the conviction of Wilson's killer or killers.

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe said: "The investigation so far indicates that the death of Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was a case of mistaken identity and that he was wrongly targeted by gang members.

"I would like everyone who is protecting the identity of the murderers to know that on the day he was murdered, Wilson was simply getting on with a normal day. He left his girlfriend's house to buy some milk and minutes later his life was violently, and abruptly, ended.

You may also want to watch:

"Wilson would have had a bright future. Instead his life is over and he leaves behind a devastated family and partner who are wondering why he was taken from them."

He added: "I have no doubt whatsoever that there are people out there who know exactly who is responsible for Wilson's death.

"The callous people who did this have no respect for the lives of others, why would anyone protect people like that? If you know anything, do the right thing and call me now, before they harm someone else."

Alexa Loukas, London regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: "We know that for some people, the truth may be close to home.

"It maybe someone you know personally was involved in serious violence. You may have a sense of loyalty to that individual but want to do the right thing."

She urged people with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org, adding: "We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information."

You can also pass information to the police incident room by calling 020 8358 0200.