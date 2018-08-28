Suspected thief arrested and five-inch blade seized during Stratford Station stop and searches

A suspected thief was arrested and five-inch knife seized during a police crackdown on weapon enabled crime at Stratford Station.

Frederick Adjei, 21, from West Beckton, was charged with possessing a bladed article in a rush hour operation on Thursday carried out by the British Transport Police (BTP) which saw 30 stops in total – 15 of which were stop and searches.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft.

BTP’s Ch Insp John Loveless said: ‘These operations play an important part in keeping stations and trains safe and secure.

“In the past year we saw an increase in violent crime on the network, but it’s important to note the chances of becoming a victim remain incredibly low, with one journey in a million involving any kind of violence.

“Reducing violence and preventing individuals carrying weapons remains a top priority, and operations such as these are designed to target and disrupt offenders intent on carrying weapons or being violent.”

He urged commuters to report any concerns by calling BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016.