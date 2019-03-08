Search

Revealed: Where the 855 crashes happened in Newham last year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 October 2019

Romford Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The most dangerous roads and junctions in Newham have been revealed thanks to figures showing the location of every crash last year.

According to Department for Transport data, which was released on Tuesday and covers crashes reported to police during 2018, the number of incidents in Newham dropped from 865 in 2017 to 855 in 2018.

A significant number of crashes were recorded at the junction of Stratford Broadway and West Ham Lane, as well as at the A13 roundabouts in Canning Town and Beckton.

Two of the borough's longest roads - Romford Road and Barking Road - saw a large number of crashes, with the Manor Park and East Ham sections respectively being the most dangerous.

Of the 855 crashes recorded last year, five were fatal, 99 were serious and 743 recorded as slight.

It ranks Newham's roads as more dangerous than neighbouring Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge, but less than Tower Hamlets, which recorded 1,132 crashes last year.

