Custom House deaths: Man appears in court accused of preventing burial

PUBLISHED: 12:29 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 02 May 2019

Zahid Younis has appeared in court charged with preventing the lawful burial of two bodies found in a freezer in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

A man from Custom House has appeared in court accused of preventing the lawful burial of two women whose bodies were found in a freezer in his flat.

Zahid Younis, 34, was arrested after police discovered the bodies in the ground floor flat where he lived in Vandome Close.

Scotland Yard has launched a murder probe but detectives say it could take a week to identify the clothed bodies, which were fused together in a small chest freezer.

Younis appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court today (Thursday) charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body on or before Saturday, April 27.

You may also want to watch:

He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address as Vandome Close and nationality as British.

Younis was bearded and wearing a grey tracksuit for the hearing.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday, May 29.

Meanwhile, in a separate, unrelated matter, Younis admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment.

The court heard he failed to attend for post-sentence supervision as instructed on February 18.

Magistrates sentenced him to six days in custody.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

