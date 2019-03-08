Custom House deaths: Man appears in court accused of preventing burial
PUBLISHED: 12:29 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 02 May 2019
A man from Custom House has appeared in court accused of preventing the lawful burial of two women whose bodies were found in a freezer in his flat.
Zahid Younis, 34, was arrested after police discovered the bodies in the ground floor flat where he lived in Vandome Close.
Scotland Yard has launched a murder probe but detectives say it could take a week to identify the clothed bodies, which were fused together in a small chest freezer.
Younis appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court today (Thursday) charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body on or before Saturday, April 27.
He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address as Vandome Close and nationality as British.
Younis was bearded and wearing a grey tracksuit for the hearing.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday, May 29.
Meanwhile, in a separate, unrelated matter, Younis admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment.
The court heard he failed to attend for post-sentence supervision as instructed on February 18.
Magistrates sentenced him to six days in custody.
