Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A West Ham drug dealer and his accomplice have been jailed for running county lines networks between London and Kent.

Seif Khalid Hashim, of Dirleton Road, was in a car driven by Oludewa Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, when it was stopped by police in Denmark Hill in February.

The pair, along with a third person, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Officers found two phones in the car - one belonging to Okorosobo which they believed was being used to run a county line known as Freddie, and another which was being used to run a second county line called Sam.

Det Con Ray Sekalongo explained: "The phones had been used to send hundreds of messages at a time, advertising the availability of drugs to potential buyers from October 2017.

"The men used coded language in many of the messages, which we were able to decipher to prove what they were doing."

After their arrests, police searched Okorosobo and Hashim's homes - finding drugs with a total street value of £3,460 across the two properties.

Hashim, 25, and Okorosobo both pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Okorosobo was jailed for three years and four months at the Old Bailey on Friday, November 22.

Hashim was sentenced at an earlier hearing on Monday, October 21 where he was jailed for two years and six months.

Both were made subject to a five year criminal behaviour order, which prevents them from being in a public place together, entering a designated area in Kent, possessing more than two sim cards registered in their names and being in a group of two or more people acting in a way likely to cause harrassment, alarm or distress.

Det Con Sekalongo added: "County lines activity has far-reaching consequences for communities. Violence, child trafficking and, of course, drug addiction are all linked to these toxic networks.

"By putting Okorosobo and Hashim before the courts, we have ensured that there are two fewer people bringing this kind of misery to Kent."