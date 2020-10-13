Man suffers multiple stab wounds in ‘brutal’ attack in East Ham

Police were called at about 4.35pm on Saturday, October 10 to reports of a stabbing in Cleves Road, East Ham. Picture: Google Archant

A man suffered multiple stab wounds in a “brutal” attack which is being treated by police as an attempted murder.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested at the scene in East Ham and later released under investigation.

Police were called to Cleves Road at about 4.35pm on Saturday (October 10) where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple stab injuries.

Det Cons Kim Lim, from north area command unit CID, said: “This was a horrific attack and I am urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

“Information from communities can play a vital role in helping police locate perpetrators and in tackling violent crime together.”

The victim was standing outside the block of flats at the crossing near Seymour Road and Cleves Road with friends when he was approached by two suspects armed with knives.

He was then subjected to what police have described as a brutal attack, suffering multiple stab wounds.

A third suspect appeared, but did not actively take part in the attack, according to police.

All three suspects fled the scene and were last spotted running down Cleves Road and into Priory Park.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital and is receiving ongoing treatment.

A Met spokesperson said: “His injuries are not deemed life-threatening.”

Three male suspects are all believed to be aged in their late teens or early 20s.

The first is described as wearing a black hooded top with the hood down. He appeared to be wearing light coloured or grey tracksuit trousers and black gloves.

The second suspect was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and dark trousers while the last suspect wore a dark hooded top, dark trousers and a face mask.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward as they continue extensive enquiries into the circumstances of the offence, which is being treated as an attempted murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC, quoting reference Cad 4676/10Oct.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.