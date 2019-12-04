Search

Advanced search

Jailed: 'Chemsex' dealer in Docklands who had £10k of sex drugs stashed in his holdall

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 December 2019

Dariusz Jakubik... caught with �10k of chemsex drugs in back of his car. Picture: City Police

Dariusz Jakubik... caught with �10k of chemsex drugs in back of his car. Picture: City Police

City Police

A dealer caught with £10,000 of lethal drugs used for "chemsex" has been jailed for nine years after his car was pulled up by police.

Jakubik's holdall found stashed in his car with lethal 'chemsex' drugs. Picture: City PoliceJakubik's holdall found stashed in his car with lethal 'chemsex' drugs. Picture: City Police

Dariusz Jakubikhad a holdall stuffed full of drugs and a large quantity of cash.

The 39-year-old from Felixstowe Court in North Woolwich admitted 17 charges of possessing and supplying drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property when he appeared at Blackfriars Crown Court on November 29.

Jakubik's car had been stopped and searched by City of London police in April, 2017, who found a holdall on the back seat stashed full of crystal meth, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and GBL which are sold together for purposes of chemical-enhanced sex.

The holdall also had diazepam tablets and Viagra, both used for chemsex, while other drugs in the bag included cocaine, cannabis and speed—all packaged up ready to sell.

Some of the chemical-enhansing sex drugs packaged and sold by Jakubik on the streets. Picture: City PoliceSome of the chemical-enhansing sex drugs packaged and sold by Jakubik on the streets. Picture: City Police

"The drugs supplied by Jakubik are extremely dangerous," Det Oliver Gent said. "They are lethal in some cases.

"But we will not tolerate the sale of drugs in the Square Mile. The public should feel reassured that such a large quantity is now off our streets."

Drug experts estimated total street value of drugs found in Jakubik's car at £13,665.

Detectives from the Met Police searched Jakubik's home next to the Royal Docks and found more drugs and paraphernalia, as well as Whatsapp messages on his mobile phone offering to supply drugs and deliver them to addresses across London.

Most Read

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Doorbell camera captured fatal stabbing of Manor Park student, court hears

The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA

Shelter report: One in 12 children homeless in parts of east London

A child living in temporary accommodation. A report release by the charity Shelter on December 3 found there are 88,000 like him in the capital. Picture: Shelter.

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

‘We wanted to support our pupils’: The school foodbank helping struggling parents

Debbie Ward and Omer Bashir with some of the donations and collecting boxes. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Doorbell camera captured fatal stabbing of Manor Park student, court hears

The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA

Shelter report: One in 12 children homeless in parts of east London

A child living in temporary accommodation. A report release by the charity Shelter on December 3 found there are 88,000 like him in the capital. Picture: Shelter.

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

‘We wanted to support our pupils’: The school foodbank helping struggling parents

Debbie Ward and Omer Bashir with some of the donations and collecting boxes. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Jailed: ‘Chemsex’ dealer in Docklands who had £10k of sex drugs stashed in his holdall

Dariusz Jakubik... caught with �10k of chemsex drugs in back of his car. Picture: City Police

Boy, five, with rare disorder switches on ExCeL Christmas tree lights

Joshua Ossoulo, five, is joined by dad Ange and brother Jonathan to switch on the ExCeL's Christmas lights. Picture: Kirk Brampton, GDC/ExCeL London

Extra early morning services added to Barking to Gospel Oak route

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Woolwich Ferry staff to strike over racism and pay dispute

The woolwich ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

Residents urged to ‘shop local’ this Christmas

Newham residents are urged to shop at local businesses and markets, such as Queens Market in Upton Park, this Christmas. Picture: LBN.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists