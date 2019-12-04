Jailed: 'Chemsex' dealer in Docklands who had £10k of sex drugs stashed in his holdall

Dariusz Jakubik... caught with �10k of chemsex drugs in back of his car. Picture: City Police City Police

A dealer caught with £10,000 of lethal drugs used for "chemsex" has been jailed for nine years after his car was pulled up by police.

Jakubik's holdall found stashed in his car with lethal 'chemsex' drugs. Picture: City Police Jakubik's holdall found stashed in his car with lethal 'chemsex' drugs. Picture: City Police

Dariusz Jakubikhad a holdall stuffed full of drugs and a large quantity of cash.

The 39-year-old from Felixstowe Court in North Woolwich admitted 17 charges of possessing and supplying drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property when he appeared at Blackfriars Crown Court on November 29.

Jakubik's car had been stopped and searched by City of London police in April, 2017, who found a holdall on the back seat stashed full of crystal meth, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and GBL which are sold together for purposes of chemical-enhanced sex.

The holdall also had diazepam tablets and Viagra, both used for chemsex, while other drugs in the bag included cocaine, cannabis and speed—all packaged up ready to sell.

Some of the chemical-enhansing sex drugs packaged and sold by Jakubik on the streets. Picture: City Police Some of the chemical-enhansing sex drugs packaged and sold by Jakubik on the streets. Picture: City Police

"The drugs supplied by Jakubik are extremely dangerous," Det Oliver Gent said. "They are lethal in some cases.

"But we will not tolerate the sale of drugs in the Square Mile. The public should feel reassured that such a large quantity is now off our streets."

Drug experts estimated total street value of drugs found in Jakubik's car at £13,665.

Detectives from the Met Police searched Jakubik's home next to the Royal Docks and found more drugs and paraphernalia, as well as Whatsapp messages on his mobile phone offering to supply drugs and deliver them to addresses across London.