Guilty: Silvertown dealer who supplied ‘chemsex’ drugs as part of Brazilian gang

Top L-R: Isabella Braga Da Silva, Carlos Edurardio Libardi Da Silva. Bottom L-R: Suellen Miguez, Bernardo Henrique Salles. Picture: MPS Archant

A dealer from a Brazilian gang has been found guilty of supplying ‘chemsex’ drugs after a police sting led to the biggest haul of the drug GBL in the UK.

Bernardo Henrique Salles, 25, of Mercier Court, Silvertown, was convicted with three accomplices of conspiring to supply Class A, B and C drugs.

DI Andy Durham said: “This sophisticated gang was making huge profits while destroying lives.

“This investigation saw the largest ever seizure of GBL in the UK. This investigation has disrupted a huge network and taken dangerous people off the streets.”

The gang used 43 moped mounted couriers to move and peddle drugs across the capital using a dedicated drugs line number.

They rented properties as safe houses to store drugs before moving to other addresses every two days.

A five-month long police operation ended in arrests in Newham and Wandsworth in July and August last year.

At Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday, Salles was convicted of 14 counts of conspiracy to supply Class A, B and C drugs along with Suellen Miguez, 34, of Crystal Palace, Carlos Edurardio Libardi Da Silva, 33, from Bristol, and Isabella Braga Da Silva, 21, from Leyton.

Salles was also convicted of money laundering.

Braga Da Silva was caught when police stopped her beside a car in South Lambeth with more than £500,000 worth of drugs inside.

Officers seized £40,000 cash and drugs equipment including plastic wrapping and a credit card receiver to take payments.

Miguez was caught leaving a self-storage unit in Battersea with more than £100,000 worth of drugs after being dropped off by Libardi Da Silva.

Salles was arrested in Wesley Avenue, Royal Docks after police surveillance linked him to the gang.

Cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, GBL and cannabis worth about £3million were seized following searches at five different storage facilities across London.

The gang sold more than £2.5m worth of drugs between 2016 and 2018.

The jury failed to reach a verdict in respect of Andre Alves, 22, who was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A, B and C drugs.

Shawi Attie, 21, was found not guilty of the same charge.