Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Guilty: Silvertown dealer who supplied ‘chemsex’ drugs as part of Brazilian gang

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 March 2019

Top L-R: Isabella Braga Da Silva, Carlos Edurardio Libardi Da Silva. Bottom L-R: Suellen Miguez, Bernardo Henrique Salles. Picture: MPS

Top L-R: Isabella Braga Da Silva, Carlos Edurardio Libardi Da Silva. Bottom L-R: Suellen Miguez, Bernardo Henrique Salles. Picture: MPS

Archant

A dealer from a Brazilian gang has been found guilty of supplying ‘chemsex’ drugs after a police sting led to the biggest haul of the drug GBL in the UK.

Bernardo Henrique Salles, 25, of Mercier Court, Silvertown, was convicted with three accomplices of conspiring to supply Class A, B and C drugs.

DI Andy Durham said: “This sophisticated gang was making huge profits while destroying lives.

“This investigation saw the largest ever seizure of GBL in the UK. This investigation has disrupted a huge network and taken dangerous people off the streets.”

The gang used 43 moped mounted couriers to move and peddle drugs across the capital using a dedicated drugs line number.

They rented properties as safe houses to store drugs before moving to other addresses every two days.

A five-month long police operation ended in arrests in Newham and Wandsworth in July and August last year.

At Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday, Salles was convicted of 14 counts of conspiracy to supply Class A, B and C drugs along with Suellen Miguez, 34, of Crystal Palace, Carlos Edurardio Libardi Da Silva, 33, from Bristol, and Isabella Braga Da Silva, 21, from Leyton.

Salles was also convicted of money laundering.

Braga Da Silva was caught when police stopped her beside a car in South Lambeth with more than £500,000 worth of drugs inside.

Officers seized £40,000 cash and drugs equipment including plastic wrapping and a credit card receiver to take payments.

Miguez was caught leaving a self-storage unit in Battersea with more than £100,000 worth of drugs after being dropped off by Libardi Da Silva.

Salles was arrested in Wesley Avenue, Royal Docks after police surveillance linked him to the gang.

Cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, GBL and cannabis worth about £3million were seized following searches at five different storage facilities across London.

The gang sold more than £2.5m worth of drugs between 2016 and 2018.

The jury failed to reach a verdict in respect of Andre Alves, 22, who was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A, B and C drugs.

Shawi Attie, 21, was found not guilty of the same charge.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Hospital trust admits liability after tragic death of newborn baby

Sabreena with her late son Caliel. Picture credit: Sabreena.

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Appeal after attack on train between Liverpool Street and Stratford

Detectives want to identify this man in connectionan an assault on board a train between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Picture: BTP

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Most Read

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Hospital trust admits liability after tragic death of newborn baby

Sabreena with her late son Caliel. Picture credit: Sabreena.

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Appeal after attack on train between Liverpool Street and Stratford

Detectives want to identify this man in connectionan an assault on board a train between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Picture: BTP

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Urchins boss Stimson hails rival and former O’s striker Cureton for big impact

George Nicholas for Potters Bar Town battles with Lewwis Spence for AFC Hornchurch. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Altmore win Langdon hot potato event

Altmore celebrate winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year One Mixed Hot Potato event (pic: LASP)

O’s can’t be complacent as Wembley trip looms warns boss

Fans arrive on Wembley Way (pic: Steven Paston/PA Images).

Guilty: Silvertown dealer who supplied ‘chemsex’ drugs as part of Brazilian gang

Top L-R: Isabella Braga Da Silva, Carlos Edurardio Libardi Da Silva. Bottom L-R: Suellen Miguez, Bernardo Henrique Salles. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists