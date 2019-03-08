Two charged in connection with Stratford murder

Two people have been charged in connection with an alleged murder after a man was stabbed to death in Stratford.

Giedrius Juskauskas, a 42-year-old from East Ham, was found unconscious and with stab injuries by officers and paramedics on Whalebone Lane, next to Stratford Park, at 12.40am on June 17.

He was pronounced dead at the scene around 20 minutes later.

A post-mortem found blood loss as the cause of death.

Two people were charged in relation to the killing on June 20.

Mantas Kvedaras, 25, was charged with murder and a woman, Asta Juskauskiene, 34, accused of conspiracy to commit murder.

Both appeared at Thames Magistrates Court on Friday and remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey this Thursday.

A 17-year-old girl was also arrested, but has been released on bail to a date in late July.

Police are still appealing for witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith said: "I am urging anyone with information regarding this fatal stabbing to come forward."

Anyone around Whalebone Lane at the time of the incident or anyone who saw anything suspicious is being urged to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3985, calling 101 quoting CAD 233/17JUN or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.