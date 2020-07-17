Mile End women and Custom House man face court after drugs raids across London and Essex

Two women from Mile End and a Custom House man will face court after 10 people were arrested in drugs raids across London and Essex.

Michelle Tran, 18, and Yen Thi Tran, 63, both of Duckett Street, Mile End, are among five people due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, July 17), charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis.

David Hall, 36, from Caspian Walk in Custom House, who has additionally been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis, is also set to appear.

Terrence Green, 33, and Danny Hicks, 40, both of St John’s Road in Clacton, have also been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Hicks faces a further charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Meanwhile, two men from Canvey are appearing at Southend Magistrates’ Court today after being charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis.

James Jacobs, 37, of Stevens Close, has also been charged with conspiracy to supply the drug.

Gary Calder, 41, of Whernside Avenue, has been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of cannabis.

Essex Police say a number of other matters remain under investigation following the raids on Wednesday, July 15.

Police searched properties in Mile End, Custom House and a unit in River Road, Barking, as well as in Clacton and Canvey in Essex.

A 16-year-old boy from Thornton Heath and a 42-year-old woman from Highams Park - arrested on suspicion of committing a modern slavery offence, human trafficking and being concerned in the supply of cannabis - have since been released under investigation.

Two men from Stapleford Abbotts, aged 32 and 56, who were arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences, modern slavery offences, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, producing cannabis, and abstracting electricity, have also been released under investigation.

The 32-year-old has also been released under investigation in connection with suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, and the 56-year-old in connection with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.