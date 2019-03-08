Search

Do you recognise this man? Facial reconstruction made of skeleton found in Forest Gate

PUBLISHED: 12:07 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 20 September 2019

This is what experts think a man could've looked like before he was killed. His body was found in Forest Gate in 2016. Police are now asking anyone to get in touch if they think they recognise him. Picture: Dundee University.

Dundee University

A CGI mock-up of the face of man whose skeletal remains were found in Forest Gate in 2016 has been released by the police.

Officers found the remains in a blue sleeping bag at a disused factory in Upton Lane. A black bin liner had been put over the head and body and the skull had a crack along the left side, towards the back.

Numerous blunt force trauma wounds were found on the skull during the post-mortem examination and an anthropological exam. Analysis of the teeth suggests the man died between 2003 and 2006.

The police worked with archaeologists to excavate the scene, which had more than 100 sacks full of objects, soil and debris. Specialist officers sieved through the rubbish to find almost all of the skeletal remains.

DNA testing on the bones hasn't been able to identify the victim.

Dete Insp Darren Jones is leading the investigation.

He said: "I would urge people reading this appeal, especially those living in the area where this man's remains were found, to look closely at the reconstruction and think about whether you may have seen him. Does he look familiar to you?"

The skeleton is of a man between 5ft 4ins and 5ft 8. Examination of his teeth suggests he was between 29 and 35 years old.

It's believed he could have been eastern, southern or central Asian, or from the Indian subcontinent, Europe, North Africa or the Middle East.

Among the clues is a packet of chewing tobacco that's only officially sold in the Indian subcontinent. A piece of clothing found on him also suggests he was from that part of the world.

In the months after the body was discovered, the police identified the likely site of the attack as a room on the first floor of the four-floor factory. Blood matching the DNA of the victim was found in the corner of the room.

Facial reconstruction of the skull was created by Dundee University.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who thinks they recognise this man or may have any information about his death to contact them on 0208 355 0400, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

