CCTV appeal after late night rape in Forest Gate park

A CCTV image of a man police would like to identify following an alleged rape in a Forest Gate park. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to identify after an alleged rape in a park in Forest Gate.

It was reported a woman sitting on a bench in Forest Lane Park was approached from behind, dragged to the ground and attacked about 10.30pm on August 31.

The park - off Forest Lane, between Maryland and Forest Gate stations - was closed at the time.

It’s believed the woman had climbed over the fence before being followed by her attacker.

Det Con Philip Blore, from the north east BCU safeguarding unit, said: “This was a shocking attack in an isolated location, late at night, that left the victim understandably distressed.”

Police say the pair had spoken to each other earlier in the night and had visited an off-licence in nearby Wellington Road about 10.10pm.

CCTV footage from the shop shows a man police would like to speak to wearing black jogging bottoms and a grey zipped hoodie over a white T-shirt.

He had a black sling bag - similar to a bum bag - across his chest.

The man has been described as black, about 5ft 11in tall, of large build and aged in his early 20s.

Officers have reason to believe he may be originally from Gambia and may also have spent time in France.

Det Con Blore said: “We are determined to find the person responsible and are pursuing all possible lines of enquiry.

“We think it’s likely that someone might have seen the man in the footage, either on the night in question or at another time.

“It is vital that anyone with information – however insignificant – comes forward to speak to us.

“I would also appeal to this individual directly - if that is you in the video, please come forward so we can speak with you.”

Anyone who can help to identify the man, or who has information about this incident, should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD7995/31AUG.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.