Video

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in East Ham have released CCTV footage of a man they urgently need to identify.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after Shadika Mohsin Patel, 40, was stabbed around 12.44am on Thursday, March 19, on Altmore Avenue, near the junction with Barking Road.

Ms Patel died later in hospital and a post-mortem examination revealed cause of death as blood loss following multiple stab wounds. Her next of kin have been informed.

Detectives would like to speak to the man pictured and urge anyone who can help identify or locate him to contact police.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 immediately.

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed on Altmore Avenue. Picture: Met Police Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed on Altmore Avenue. Picture: Met Police

Det Insp John Marriott from the Met’s specialist crime command said: “It is vitally important that we identify the man in the image as soon as possible.

“I would ask all members of the public to look at this image and see if they recognise him.

“I still want to speak with anybody who may have known Ms Patel or seen her in the weeks before her murder.

“My colleagues and I are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the person responsible for this despicable killing, and the support and assistance of the local community is invaluable to us.”

On Saturday, March 21, a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.

In the early hours of Friday, March 20, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released under investigation.

Police enquiries are ongoing, including extensive analysis of CCTV, detailed forensic investigations and door-knocking in the area.

Detectives are keeping an open mind as to any motive for the attack and are not currently linking the murder to any other investigation.

Police officers are still conducting additional patrols in and around the East Ham area.

Det Insp Marriott said: “Please do speak with officers if you have any information relating to the tragic murder of Ms Patel, if you need advice on staying safe, or if you know something that could help officers to continue tackling crime in the area.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images, or who has information that may assist the investigation, is asked to call the incident room in 020 8345 3715.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.