Canning Town man acquitted of manslaughter of Romanian living in Barking

Sandel Serbu, who was beaten to death in Ilford town centre in November 2017. Picture: UK News In Pictures Archant

A man from Canning Town has been acquitted of manslaughter of a man from Barking.

Razvan Vladescu, 27, and his brother, Araman-Nardi Stoica, 25, of no fixed abode, were found guilty of the murder of Sandel Serbu, 36, at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Florin Ivan, 30, of Bowman Avenue, Canning Town, was found not guilty of manslaughter and Bogdan Cucu, 25, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

Ionut Vasile, 28, of South Park Road, Ilford, was convicted of manslaughter.

Sandel Serbu - originally from Romania but who lived in Barking – died in hospital on November 12, 2017 from injuries sustained in a brutal attack hours earlier.

He’d been beaten to death with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford town centre.

Sandel had been socialising with friends before going to a nightclub in High Road, Ilford. He spoke to a man outside the club before a group of other men came over. He decided to go home, via a shop in the High Road. Upon visiting the shop, Sandel was approached by a group of men armed with garden shears and pickaxe handles.

Sandel had been watched by the group and attacked when he was seen as vulnerable. The court heard that a possible motive for the attack was a fight from two months earlier.

Vladescu, Stoica and Vasile will be sentenced on February 15 at the Old Bailey.