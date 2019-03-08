Search

Extinction Rebellion campaigner denies causing public nuisance during London City Airport protest

PUBLISHED: 12:12 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 08 November 2019

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

A former Paralympic cyclist accused of gluing himself to the top of a plane at London City Airport has denied causing a public nuisance.

James Brown, 55, who is visually impaired, is alleged to have climbed on top of the British Airways plane on October 10 during an Extinction Rebellion protest.

He appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, November 8 to enter a not guilty plea.

Judge Deborah Taylor said: "This is one of a number of cases arising from the protests by Extinction Rebellion."

Prosecutor Gregor McKinley asked for a bail condition that Brown is "not to be within one mile of any United Kingdom airport" to continue and the judge agreed.

Brown, of Magdalen Road, Exeter, Devon, competed for Britain, Ireland and Northern Ireland in a career which saw him participate at five Paralympic Games and earn two gold medals and a bronze.

A three-day trial is scheduled to take place in March 2020.

