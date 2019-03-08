Byford Close fatal stabbing: Knife crime epidemic spreads into quiet cul de sac where 'nothing suspicious ever happens'

The scene of a fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes Archant

Off Vicarage Lane nearby Stratford Park lies a quiet cul de sac insulated - until last night - from the carnage gripping surrounding neighbourhoods.

A crime scene at the end of Byford Close was cordoned off under police guard this morning after a teenage boy died from stab wounds there yesterday evening (Tuesday. September 3).

Torn police tape still affixed to poles and fences in the immediate vicinity was evidence of the wider perimeter police established in the immediate aftermath of his death, after being called by the London Ambulance Service at 6.45pm following a report of a fight.

Yet some residents of the nearest buildings to the scene neither saw nor heard anything suspicious, unusual or alarming at the time - only realising something was amiss when all of a sudden there were emergency services outside their window.

One man recounted his wife passing by on her way to the shops and returning 15 minutes later to find police at the scene.

Byford Close resident of two years Syed Ali said: "Nobody heard anything - even when I saw police outside, I saw my next door neighbour and they didn't know anything.

"We just saw the police and then came out, because this happened very quietly and very quickly.

"This is a very quiet area, we never have any problems... Nothing suspicious happens - this is the first time."

While that police tape looks out of place there, it is becoming a familiar sight in nearby neighbourhoods and across the borough, where at least six people have now lost their lives at the blade of a knife since April.

In the past five months alone, at least 17 knife attacks in the borough have been confirmed by police - most of which have been on streets and in public places.

Following last night's fatal stabbing, a Criminal Justice and Public Order Act was put in place across the whole borough until 12.30pm today (September 4).

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6626/3 Sept, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Young people with information about violence or knife crime can also visit www.fearless.org to pass it on anonymously.