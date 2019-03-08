Search

Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 09:32 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 06 September 2019

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing in Stratford on Tuesday have charged a 16-year-old boy with murder.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service to Byford Close at 6.45pm on Tuesday, September 3 following a report of a fight in progress.

Officers attended and found Michael Irving, 15, from Woolwich, suffering from stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of medics, Michael was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.48pm.

Next of kin were informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Formal identification has taken place.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at East Ham Mortuary on Thursday, September 5 and found the cause of death to have been consistent with knife wounds. Further tests will now take place.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, September 3. On Thursday, September 5 he was charged with the murder and appears at Stratford Magistrates Court later today, Friday, September 6.

Homicide Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation led by Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley.

Mr Wrigley said: "Despite the arrest and charge, we continue to appeal for information to help complete the sequence of events that led to Michael's death.

"I am asking anyone who has information about this incident to come forward and speak with my officers. We can be contacted directly at our incident room or anonymously through Crimestoppers who are an independent organisation completely separate from police.

"It doesn't matter how you tell us what you know, so long as you tell us."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call the Incident Room direct on 020 8345 3715, on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6616/3 Sept.

If you have information that could assist the investigation, but don't want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask for your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.

