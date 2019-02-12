Forest Gate burglar jailed for 16 months for stealing a laptop

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS Archant

A man who broke into a flat and stole a laptop has been jailed for 16 months.

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, snatched the Toshiba valued at £300 from a ground floor bedroom in White Road, Stratford in 2014.

He was arrested four years later and sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 15.

He was also convicted of possessing Class A drugs.

DS Zena Marshall said: “Residential burglary is one of the most serious crimes.

“In addition to the financial loss, such crimes violate the victims’ place of safety and have a lasting impact.”

The judge banned the 35-year-old from entering the Stratford Centre, Westfield Stratford City and The Grove for five years.

He is also barred from being in roads south of Earlham Grove and north of Ham Park Road in areas bordered by Upton Lane, Woddgrange Road, Water and Vicarage Lanes.

Hoque cannot enter any dwelling without permission from the owner or occupant and will have to attend rehab on release as well.

DS Marshall said: “The seriousness of this crime is reflected in the sentence imposed by the court and the bans will serve to control Hoque’s offending when he is released from prison.

“This case highlights our commitment to prosecuting the offenders and protecting the public.”