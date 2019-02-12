Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Forest Gate burglar jailed for 16 months for stealing a laptop

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 February 2019

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS

Archant

A man who broke into a flat and stole a laptop has been jailed for 16 months.

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, snatched the Toshiba valued at £300 from a ground floor bedroom in White Road, Stratford in 2014.

He was arrested four years later and sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 15.

He was also convicted of possessing Class A drugs.

DS Zena Marshall said: “Residential burglary is one of the most serious crimes.

“In addition to the financial loss, such crimes violate the victims’ place of safety and have a lasting impact.”

The judge banned the 35-year-old from entering the Stratford Centre, Westfield Stratford City and The Grove for five years.

He is also barred from being in roads south of Earlham Grove and north of Ham Park Road in areas bordered by Upton Lane, Woddgrange Road, Water and Vicarage Lanes.

Hoque cannot enter any dwelling without permission from the owner or occupant and will have to attend rehab on release as well.

DS Marshall said: “The seriousness of this crime is reflected in the sentence imposed by the court and the bans will serve to control Hoque’s offending when he is released from prison.

“This case highlights our commitment to prosecuting the offenders and protecting the public.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police urgently trying to find girl, 13, last seen in Forest Gate

Fahima Mohamed was last seen in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS.

Detectives offer £10,000 reward to catch gunman who shot two boys in Plaistow

The CCTV footage shows the terrified victims cowering before they are shot.

Forest Gate Girl Guide selected for Mongolia expedition

Girl Ranger Ophelia Scalzo is preparing for her trip to Mongolia after a lengthy selection process: “It’s going to be so different. I’m looking forward to the complete cultural change.” Picture: Christopher Scalzo.

Tributes left to 22-year-old from Manor Park who died after being hit by a car in Ilford Hill

Floral tributes left for George Ciortan who was knocked down and killed by a car on Ilford Hill.

Specialist stem cell transplant psychologist sent to east London NHS trust

St Bartholomew's Hospital. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Police urgently trying to find girl, 13, last seen in Forest Gate

Fahima Mohamed was last seen in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS.

Detectives offer £10,000 reward to catch gunman who shot two boys in Plaistow

The CCTV footage shows the terrified victims cowering before they are shot.

Forest Gate Girl Guide selected for Mongolia expedition

Girl Ranger Ophelia Scalzo is preparing for her trip to Mongolia after a lengthy selection process: “It’s going to be so different. I’m looking forward to the complete cultural change.” Picture: Christopher Scalzo.

Tributes left to 22-year-old from Manor Park who died after being hit by a car in Ilford Hill

Floral tributes left for George Ciortan who was knocked down and killed by a car on Ilford Hill.

Specialist stem cell transplant psychologist sent to east London NHS trust

St Bartholomew's Hospital. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Levels youngster Gbajumo signs for Arsenal

Davon Gbajumo with Levels FC coaches (Pic: Terry Bobie Agyekum)

London Lions ladies fall short to Durham

London Lions ladies in action against Durham Palatinates (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Lee likes it when the games come thick and fast for Orient

Leyton Orient midfielder Charlie Lee (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Basketball: Youngbloods girls keep dream alive

Youngbloods under-14s race the camera

Newham youngsters enjoy sports camp at Calverton Primary School

Calverton Primary School hosted a half-term sports camp for youngsters from across Newham (pic: Robert Cooper)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists