Builder and butcher fined for fly-tipping in Newham

Fresh Meat Market butchers in East Ham. Picture: Newham Council Newham Council

A butcher and a builder have been ordered to pay more than £3,000 for failing to dispose of waste properly in Newham.

Stephen Boyce, manager of the Fresh Meat Market in High Street North, East Ham, and Sullivan Williams, of Colston Road, Essex, were both handed substantial fines following separate fly tipping incidents.

Newham Council’s fly-tip team had found Boyce responsible for discarding 30 bin bags full of raw meat and packaging on High Street North last September.

He admitted dumping the meat on this and seven other occasions when interviewed by council officers.

On Wednesday 21 March, Boyce appeared before Thames Magistrates’ Court where he was ordered to pay £1986.70 in fines, costs and victim surcharge payments.

Williams, a builder, admitted failing in his duty of care to dispose of waste properly at the court the same day.

On September last year he paid the driver of a white van £200 to dispose of eight bags of rubble, but did not check that the driver had the correct waste license.

The rubble was subsequently fly-tipped at the Lower Lee Crossing.

A council fly-tip team investigation into the waste led back to Williams, who admitted offences under Duty of Care regulations.

Thames Magistrates’ Court handed Williams £1,230 in fines, costs and a victim surcharge.

Cllr James Beckles, the council’s cabinet member for crime and community safety, welcomed the fines.

“This is a good result for the fly-tip team, and clearly sends out the message that if you don’t dispose of your waste in a responsible way, you will pay [the] price in Newham,” he said.

“We take pride in our environment and these men could have saved themselves a lot of money and time if they had just followed the rules.”

Seven years ago the Recorder reported how Boyce and his colleagues at the Fresh Meat Market fell victim to a council clampdown on pavement “clutter”.

The family butchers was ordered to remove its outside meat refrigerators or risk a £150 fine, something owner Ken Preece argued was certain to hit passing trade.