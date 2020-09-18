Search

Police appeal after inappropriate behaviour on train to Stratford

PUBLISHED: 12:11 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 18 September 2020

British Transport Police would like to speak to this man following an incident on a train travelling to Stratford. Picture: BTP

British Transport Police would like to speak to this man following an incident on a train travelling to Stratford. Picture: BTP

British Transport Police have released an image following an incident of outraging public decency on a train to Stratford.

A man is reported to have acted inappropriately in front of a woman at 2.15pm on Friday, August 28 while on a train travelling from Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 030 of 30/08/20, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

