Commuter punched and told 'he deserved that' at Canning Town station

Pic: BTP

A commuter was punched before being told ‘you deserved that’ after he was accused of pushing a man at Canning Town station.

Police have today released the image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the rush hour assault.

The victim was attacked after he got on a packed Westbound train at the station at around 8.40am on April 9.

His attacker accused him of pushing him before punching him.

He is then claimed to have said 'You deserved that'.

Anyone with information should call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference 1900029325 or text 61016.

Alternative you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.