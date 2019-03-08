Search

Stratford stabbing: Police charge boy, 15, with murder of Baptista Adjei

PUBLISHED: 08:29 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 14 October 2019

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A 15-year-old boy who handed himself in to police on Friday (October 11) has now been charged with the murder of Baptista Adjei.

He was charged with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent against another 15-year-old victim and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon on Saturday (October 12).

He is due to appear at Stratford Youth Court today (October 14) and cannot be named for legal reasons.

Baptista Adjei, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene in Stratford Broadway on Thursday, October 10.

Tributes have been paid to the teenager by his football club and school.

Head teacher at St Bonaventure's Secondary, where Baptista was studying for his GCSEs, described the pupil as "an extremely popular, friendly and talented student in Year 11."

He added: "The whole school is completely devastated by this tragic news."

