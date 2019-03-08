Search

Boy, 14, arrested in Barking on suspicion of murdering teenager in Plaistow

PUBLISHED: 11:50 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 05 September 2019

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager in Plaistow.

Santino Angelo Dymiter, who was from Plaistow, was pronounced dead at the scene in Chadd Green on the afternoon of Monday, August 26.

A post mortem confirmed the 18-year-old's cause of death as a stab wound.

Police launched an investigation and today (Thursday, September 5) arrested the 14-year-old at a residential address in Barking. He remains in custody.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information on Santino's death, with a particular focus on a car believed to have been used by those involved.

Det Chief Insp Laurence Smith said: "Santino was stabbed in the street, in the middle of the afternoon.

"I am certain that this brutal attack, or the aftermath, will have been witnessed by a number of people, some of whom may not have come forward.

"The suspects fled the scene into Pelly Road, in a black Ford S-Max motor vehicle, which was found abandoned soon after in Stansfield Road with extensive damage and two flat tyres. Did you see this vehicle prior or post attack?"

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3985 quoting CAD 5133/26Aug, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

