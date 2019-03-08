Search

Stratford stabbing: Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder of Baptista Adjei

PUBLISHED: 17:05 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 12 October 2019

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Baptista Adjei, who died after being stabbed in Stratford.

The teenager handed himself into an east London police station on Friday, October 11 and remains in custody.

Baptista, from North Woolwich, was pronounced dead at the scene in the Broadway, outside the Stratford Centre, on the afternoon of Thursday, October 10.

Tributes have been paid to the St Bonaventure's pupil by the school's headteacher, Christopher McCormack, who described an "an extremely popular, friendly and talented student in Year 11 working hard towards his GCSEs".

He added: "The whole school is completely devastated by this tragic news.

"Baptista loved football. He will be missed by everyone who knew him, but particularly by all of his team mates. His infectious laugh brought much joy to all around him.

"We are a close community at St Bonaventure's and we are doing all we can to support our students and staff at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with Baptista's family at this sad time and we offer them our deepest sympathy and condolences."

Another teenager who was stabbed in the same incident on Thursday was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4644/10OCT19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

