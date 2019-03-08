Boy, 15, arrested by detectives investigating Canning Town stabbing
PUBLISHED: 14:39 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 15 July 2019
A teenage boy has been arrested by detectives investigating an attempted murder.
A 15-year-old boy handed himself in to an east London police station earlier today.
He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.
Officers were called at about 7.40am last Friday to reports of a stabbing in Barking Road, Canning Town, near the turning with Ordnance Road.
Police and paramedics found a 28-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
A Met spokesman said: "He was taken to an east London hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His next-of-kin are aware."
Detectives released images of two suspects they were keen to speak to yesterday (July 14).
The Met spokesman added: "Enquiries are continuing."
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 and quote CAD1694/12Jul, or Tweet @MetCC.
Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
