Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Boy, 15, arrested by detectives investigating Canning Town stabbing

PUBLISHED: 14:39 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 15 July 2019

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

Archant

A teenage boy has been arrested by detectives investigating an attempted murder.

A 15-year-old boy handed himself in to an east London police station earlier today.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Officers were called at about 7.40am last Friday to reports of a stabbing in Barking Road, Canning Town, near the turning with Ordnance Road.

You may also want to watch:

Police and paramedics found a 28-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

A Met spokesman said: "He was taken to an east London hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His next-of-kin are aware."

Detectives released images of two suspects they were keen to speak to yesterday (July 14).

The Met spokesman added: "Enquiries are continuing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 and quote CAD1694/12Jul, or Tweet @MetCC.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Most Read

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS.

Why these two mojitos could cost a bar in Newham up to £20,000

The two mojitos were sold to a 14 and 16 year old. Picture: MPS Newham

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

West Ham reveals plans for new Boleyn Memorial Gardens

The latest proposed designs for the Memorial Garden. Picture: West Ham United

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS.

Why these two mojitos could cost a bar in Newham up to £20,000

The two mojitos were sold to a 14 and 16 year old. Picture: MPS Newham

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

West Ham reveals plans for new Boleyn Memorial Gardens

The latest proposed designs for the Memorial Garden. Picture: West Ham United

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Dayton pens new deal; Alabi off transfer list

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Five-star Siddle edges Essex closer to another win

Peter Siddle celebrates a wicket with Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Snooker club fatal shooting victim named by police

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

Boy, 15, arrested by detectives investigating Canning Town stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

Urban beach set to return to Royal Docks this summer

Youngsters enjoy the urban beach. Picture: Isabel Infantes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists