Boy, 15, arrested by detectives investigating Canning Town stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS Archant

A teenage boy has been arrested by detectives investigating an attempted murder.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 15-year-old boy handed himself in to an east London police station earlier today.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Officers were called at about 7.40am last Friday to reports of a stabbing in Barking Road, Canning Town, near the turning with Ordnance Road.

You may also want to watch:

Police and paramedics found a 28-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

A Met spokesman said: "He was taken to an east London hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His next-of-kin are aware."

Detectives released images of two suspects they were keen to speak to yesterday (July 14).

The Met spokesman added: "Enquiries are continuing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 and quote CAD1694/12Jul, or Tweet @MetCC.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.