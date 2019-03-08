Search

Jailed: Beckton man who used machete to threaten train passenger

PUBLISHED: 16:29 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 11 April 2019

Gloire Pongo, from Newham, has been jailed for brandishing a machete-like knife on a train to Essex. Picture: BTP.

BTP

A man who threatened a passenger with a machete-like knife has been jailed for nine months.

The knife Pongo used to threaten a passenger on a train to Essex. Picture: BTP.The knife Pongo used to threaten a passenger on a train to Essex. Picture: BTP.

Gloire Pongo, from Guildford Road in Beckton, pleaded guilty in court and was given the sentence on Wednesday, April 10, along with a £140 victim surcharge.

Pongo, 25, threatened a passenger with the large hunting knife on a train to Essex on January 20 this year.

After getting the call, British Transport Police worked with train operator Greater Anglia to work out which service Pongo was on and intercept it.

Officers with Tasers boarded the train at Witham station and then arrested Pongo.

Inspector Mark Hook from the British Transport Police said: “This is a frightening weapon and I am really pleased we were able to intercept the train and arrest Pongo quickly. He is now rightfully behind bars.

“This case exemplifies the strength of our relationship with the rail industry. Together, we reacted quickly to a report of a man in possession of a knife, we identified the train and met it, later detaining a man with no harm coming to passengers.”

