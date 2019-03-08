Search

Advanced search

Stratford stabbing: £10k raised for funeral of Baptista Adjei

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 October 2019

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

More than £10,000 has been raised in memory of a 15-year-old stabbed to death in Stratford.

Baptista Adjei was pronounced dead at the scene in the Broadway on Thursday, October 10.

And now a fundraising page set up to "give him the best send off possible" has seen well-wishers donate more than £10,000 towards the North Woolwich teenager's funeral.

You may also want to watch:

That figure - raised in just two days - is more than triple the page's original target of £3,000.

St Bonaventure's pupil Baptista was described as an extremely popular, friendly and talented student" by headteacher Christopher McCormack, who added: "The whole school is completely devastated. He will be missed by everyone who knew him."

A 15-year-old boy was set to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court today (Monday, October 14) charged with murder and GBH with intent.

To make a donation on the fundraising page, visit gofundme.com/f/baptistas-world-forever

Most Read

Stratford stabbing: Police charge boy, 15, with murder of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Stratford stabbing: £10k raised for funeral of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Teenagers arrested in connection with Baptista Adjei death

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Heroin and cocaine dealers from Stratford, Dagenham and South Woodford jailed for running county lines drugs operation in Exeter

A gang of county lines drug dealers who flooded Exeter with heroin and cocaine have been jailed at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Rush hour chaos as Central line suspended

The Central line has been hit by severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stratford stabbing: Police charge boy, 15, with murder of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Stratford stabbing: £10k raised for funeral of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Teenagers arrested in connection with Baptista Adjei death

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Heroin and cocaine dealers from Stratford, Dagenham and South Woodford jailed for running county lines drugs operation in Exeter

A gang of county lines drug dealers who flooded Exeter with heroin and cocaine have been jailed at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Rush hour chaos as Central line suspended

The Central line has been hit by severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Newham Recorder

New O’s boss must focus on just football says Embleton

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Council appoints its first children and young people’s commissioner

Newham Council has appointed Geeta Subramaniam-Mooney as its first Children and Young’s People Commissioner. Picture: Newham Council

Second teenager charged in connection with Baptista Adjei death

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Sick five-year-old at centre of High Court battle arrives in Italy

Tafida Raqeeb's parents Mohammed Raqeeb and Shelina Begum (centre) at an official welcome outside the Gaslini Hospital in Genoa. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

East Ham 18-year olds fundraising sees more than £1k donated towards well building

Jabraan Akhtar and Farhad Choudhury are raising money to build a well in Somalia. Picture: Farhad Choudhury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists