Stratford stabbing: £10k raised for funeral of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police Met Police

More than £10,000 has been raised in memory of a 15-year-old stabbed to death in Stratford.

Baptista Adjei was pronounced dead at the scene in the Broadway on Thursday, October 10.

And now a fundraising page set up to "give him the best send off possible" has seen well-wishers donate more than £10,000 towards the North Woolwich teenager's funeral.

That figure - raised in just two days - is more than triple the page's original target of £3,000.

St Bonaventure's pupil Baptista was described as an extremely popular, friendly and talented student" by headteacher Christopher McCormack, who added: "The whole school is completely devastated. He will be missed by everyone who knew him."

A 15-year-old boy was set to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court today (Monday, October 14) charged with murder and GBH with intent.

To make a donation on the fundraising page, visit gofundme.com/f/baptistas-world-forever