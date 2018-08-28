Search

Newborn baby girl abandoned in East Ham park

PUBLISHED: 07:49 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 01 February 2019

Police are appealing after a newborn baby was abandoned in a park in East Ham. Photo: Met Police

Met Police

The hunt is on to find the mother of a newborn baby who was found abandoned in a park in East Ham last night. The baby girl was discovered in a park area near Roman Road and Saxon Road just after 10.15pm. She was taken to hospital where she is being cared for by medics. Officers fear her mother could need medical treatment and are appealing for her to seek help and support.  Making a direct appeal to her, Insp Shane Clarke of North East Command Unit, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for your welfare and I urge you to make contact either with police, your local hospital or GP surgery.

“It is really important that we know that you are safe. “I would also urge anyone who has information that could help us to reunite this baby with her mother to come forward.” Anyone with information shop call police on 101 quoting reference CAD7825/31JAN or Tweet @MetCC.

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

Revealed: Businesses selling food in Newham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

