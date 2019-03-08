Police appeal after woman saved from being raped in Upton Park

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google Archant

Police have today appealed for two men who stopped a woman from being raped in Upton Park to come forward.

The victim was on her way home when she was grabbed in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close, before being pushed to the floor and sexually assaulted.

The men were walking pass and shouted at her attacker who fled the scene on foot.

Officers have been unable to trace the two men, who are believed to be Asian and aged between 18 and 25, so are directly appealing to them to come forward.

They are also hunting the attacker who is white, of muscular build and around aged around 30 and was wearing a dark hoodie and white trainers.

The two witnesses and anyone who has information about the attack which took place on April 22 at around 1.30am should call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 589/22Apr.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.