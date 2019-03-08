Search

Police appeal after woman saved from being raped in Upton Park

PUBLISHED: 14:12 21 May 2019

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google

Archant

Police have today appealed for two men who stopped a woman from being raped in Upton Park to come forward.

The victim was on her way home when she was grabbed in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close, before being pushed to the floor and sexually assaulted.

The men were walking pass and shouted at her attacker who fled the scene on foot.

Officers have been unable to trace the two men, who are believed to be Asian and aged between 18 and 25, so are directly appealing to them to come forward.

They are also hunting the attacker who is white, of muscular build and around aged around 30 and was wearing a dark hoodie and white trainers.

The two witnesses and anyone who has information about the attack which took place on April 22 at around 1.30am should call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 589/22Apr.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Newham facing 'epidemic' with rising obesity, NHS shock figures reveal

Obesity 'epidemic' hits Newham with 3,500 new cases diagnosed in just 12 months. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

Man, 19, stabbed in Stratford

A man was found stabbed in Abbey Lane last night. Picture: GOOGLE

Custom House deaths: Inquests open into deaths of two women found in freezer

The inquest into the deaths of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House, has been opened. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

