Boy, 15, charged with Barking Road stabbing

The Ordnance Road junction with Barking Road.

A boy, 15, has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Barking Road, Canning Town.

Emergency services were called at about 7.40am on July 12 to the incident, which was near the junction with Ordnance Road.

Paramedics found a man, 28, with stab injuries and took him to an east London hospital. He is still in a life-threatening condition.

The boy handed himself in to an east London police station on July 15.

After appearing at Stratford Youth Court, he is due to appear for a pre-trial hearing at the Old Bailey on August 15.

Officers are still looking for a second male.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the North East Command Unit on 101 quoting CAD1694/12Jul or by tweeting @MetCC. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.