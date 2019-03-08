Boy, 15, charged with Barking Road stabbing
PUBLISHED: 09:23 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 22 July 2019
A boy, 15, has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Barking Road, Canning Town.
Emergency services were called at about 7.40am on July 12 to the incident, which was near the junction with Ordnance Road.
Paramedics found a man, 28, with stab injuries and took him to an east London hospital. He is still in a life-threatening condition.
The boy handed himself in to an east London police station on July 15.
After appearing at Stratford Youth Court, he is due to appear for a pre-trial hearing at the Old Bailey on August 15.
Officers are still looking for a second male.
Police have asked anyone with information to contact the North East Command Unit on 101 quoting CAD1694/12Jul or by tweeting @MetCC. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.
