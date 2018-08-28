Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Breaking News

Rapper ASAP Bari admits sexually assaulting woman in a east London hotel

PUBLISHED: 11:17 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 03 January 2019

ASAP Bari arriving at the Old Bailey this morning. Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

ASAP Bari arriving at the Old Bailey this morning. Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

American rapper and fashion designer ASAP Bari has today admitted sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in east London.

The 27-year-old, real name Jabari Shelton, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to one count of sexual assault after a video emerged of him attacking his victim in July 2017.

The star, from Manhattan in New York, flew to the UK on Tuesday to attend court.

The defendant, who has an address in Clapton, east London, had been expected to deny two charges and face trial.

But he pleaded guilty to one charge on Thursday.

Shelton is a founding member of New York hip-hop collective ASAP Mob.

Related articles

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

Suspect three. Picture: Met Police

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police

Man violently robbed in East Ham by two thugs who had a child with them

Police would like to speak to these two suspects in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road will be closed from January 7 in Stowmarket Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

Ellis Harrison pictured after the final whistle in the 3-2 defeat by Millwall. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Edinburgh happy for ex-Orient full-back Caprice, but hoping for Spurs win

Jake Caprice (far, right) celebrates with his Tranmere Rovers team-mates (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Rapper ASAP Bari admits sexually assaulting woman in a east London hotel

ASAP Bari arriving at the Old Bailey this morning. Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Home Bargains rolls out weekly ‘quiet hour’ to help autistic shoppers

Homes Bargains will introduce a weekly quiet hour. Pic: Homes Bargains.

West Ham grab unlikely point thanks to Marko’s deadly double

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

40 Stories: The young mum and young adult whose difficult paths led them to Community Links

Zoraida Colorado, who works on the policy team. Picture: Tony Boyle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists