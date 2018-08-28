Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Rapper ASAP Bari to go on trial accused of sex assault at hotel in east London

PUBLISHED: 16:35 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 02 January 2019

ASAP Bari is standing trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

ASAP Bari is standing trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Google

An American rapper and fashion designer is to go on trial accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in east London.

ASAP Bari, whose real name is Jabari Shelton, is charged with two counts of sexual assault on July 10, 2017.

The 27-year-old is claimed to have intentionally touched the woman in a sexual way.

The star, from Manhattan in New York, is understood to have flown to the UK today to attend his Old Bailey trial.

The defendant, who has an address in Clapton,, is a founding member of New York hip-hop collective ASAP Mob.

He is due to attend court on Thursday for the first day of his trial before Judge Zoe Smith QC

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

Suspect three. Picture: Met Police

Man violently robbed in East Ham by two thugs who had a child with them

Police would like to speak to these two suspects in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police

Neighbours save two people from house fire in Plaistow

Firefighters praised neighbours in Humberstone Road, who led a man and woman to safety from a house fire. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s swoop to sign Seagulls winger Maguire-Drew

Jordan Maguire-Drew is congratulated by then-team-mate Joe Widdowson after scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Munns believes Daggers could have got something out of Orient clash

Jack Munns of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Brophy of Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Rapper ASAP Bari to go on trial accused of sex assault at hotel in east London

ASAP Bari is standing trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Appeal to find former colleagues of ex-factory worker diagnosed with terminal asbestos-related cancer

Diane Edridge. Picture: Irwin Mitchell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists