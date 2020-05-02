Two arrested in connection with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Detectives investigating the murder of 24-year-old David Gomoh in Custom House have arrested two young teenagers on suspicion of murder.

Detectives investigating the death of David Gomoh have released an image of a car found abandoned after his fatal stabbing. Picture: MPS

A 19-year-old was arrested in Stratford on Friday afternoon.

A 17-year-old was arrested in Telford, Shropshire, this morning.

Both remain in custody.

Detectives investigating David’s murder recently releasing images of a vehicle found abandoned after his murder as they work to trace his killers.

David was stabbed to death at around 10.25pm on Sunday, April 26, in Freemasons Road, seconds after leaving his home.

A post-mortem examination at East Ham Mortuary gave cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Police believe those involved left the scene in a stolen silver Dodge Caliber that was abandoned minutes later in Lincoln Road after driving through the no entry sign from Cumberland Road.

This car had been stolen in Dagenham on April 16 and was on cloned plates when it was recovered. It is distinctive as it has a temporary wheel on the front passenger side.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area or anyone who remembers seeing this car, whether before or after the attack. In particular anyone who has dash-cam footage, or CCTV of the area around where the car was dumped, should contact detectives.

David’s family were already reeling from tragedy, following the recent unexpected death of David’s father from a Covid-19 related illness.

David, like his mother who is a nurse, worked for the NHS and was a keyworker helping to keep NHS staff supplied with essential equipment.

David was talking on the phone to a female friend when he was stabbed and was not involved in any argument.

Police said nothing in David’s background gives any reason for why he was singled out and this, along with other evidence, suggests David was murdered in a totally unprovoked attack.

Det Insp Tony Kirk of the Met Specialist Crime Command said: “We are making good progress in what is a fast-moving investigation. That being said, I urge anyone who might have valuable information about what happened to contact us immediately.

“David’s family are going through unimaginable torment. Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son; his sister has lost her father and brother. Both are now heartbroken.

“David was a young man who had worked hard to put himself through university and, like his mother, worked hard for the community in the NHS. At this time we believe the only thing David did to be murdered was walk down a street. He was apparently approached by a group of men wearing masks and stabbed multiple times in a ferocious assault.

“David and his mother, who have done so much to help the community, now need the public to come forward and tell us what they know. If you have any information, please think of this young man and the suffering of his family and call us. If you don’t want to give your name, call Crimestoppers, but do make that call. David’s family deserve both answers and justice.”

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are standing by to take you call. Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at the incident room on 020 8345 3985.

You can also contact via 101 or Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8371/26APR.

To give information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

* Do you know about someone who is carrying a knife or is involved in violence? If you have information that could help keep your community safe, but don’t want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.