Man arrested after ‘brutal’ New Year’s Eve stabbing in Canning Town

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Canning Town on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

Detectives investigating a ‘brutal and brazen’ stabbing on New Year’s Eve have made an arrest.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent by the Met’s gangs squad in the early hours of this morning at an address in Grange Road, Canning Town.

He is now in custody at an east London police station.

Det Sgt Olly Clark said: “It was a brutal and brazen attack which could have quite easily been fatal.

“I hope today’s arrest highlights our dedication to protecting our communities and targeting dangerous offenders.”

Police were called to a stabbing at a shop in Hermit Road at about 7.55pm on December 31 last year.

Officers and paramedics found a 22-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to an east London hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

It’s believed the suspect travelled to the address on a moped before carrying out the attack inside.

To report suspected criminal activity call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A young person can also contact the independent charity Fearless to pass on information anonymously.