Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man arrested after ‘brutal’ New Year’s Eve stabbing in Canning Town

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 08 March 2019

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Canning Town on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Canning Town on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

Detectives investigating a ‘brutal and brazen’ stabbing on New Year’s Eve have made an arrest.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent by the Met’s gangs squad in the early hours of this morning at an address in Grange Road, Canning Town.

He is now in custody at an east London police station.

Det Sgt Olly Clark said: “It was a brutal and brazen attack which could have quite easily been fatal.

“I hope today’s arrest highlights our dedication to protecting our communities and targeting dangerous offenders.”

Police were called to a stabbing at a shop in Hermit Road at about 7.55pm on December 31 last year.

Officers and paramedics found a 22-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to an east London hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

It’s believed the suspect travelled to the address on a moped before carrying out the attack inside.

To report suspected criminal activity call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A young person can also contact the independent charity Fearless to pass on information anonymously.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

Mums claim Newham University Hospital ordered breastfeeding behind screen because of embarrassed man

Percey White in an incubator on the NICU. Picture: Karis White.

Dashcam appeal after A13 crash leaves teenager in critical condition

The crash happened on the westbound A13 in Beckton. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: Blyth gets 9 years for violent robberies as his reign of terror ends against lone women

Blyth jailed nine years for robbing lone women motorists. Picture: Met Police

Counter terrorism police investigate after bombs sent to three sites including London City Airport

London City Airport.

Most Read

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

Mums claim Newham University Hospital ordered breastfeeding behind screen because of embarrassed man

Percey White in an incubator on the NICU. Picture: Karis White.

Dashcam appeal after A13 crash leaves teenager in critical condition

The crash happened on the westbound A13 in Beckton. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: Blyth gets 9 years for violent robberies as his reign of terror ends against lone women

Blyth jailed nine years for robbing lone women motorists. Picture: Met Police

Counter terrorism police investigate after bombs sent to three sites including London City Airport

London City Airport.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Yarde, Dubois ready to grace iconic Royal Albert Hall

Light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Nelson triumph in Newham hockey competition

The Nelson Year Five & Six mixed hockey team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

Orient ready to slay the Dragons for a third time!

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Wrexham last season (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Man arrested after ‘brutal’ New Year’s Eve stabbing in Canning Town

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Canning Town on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE

Snooker star O’Sullivan looks to retain his tour card

Sean O'Sullivan on day one of the 2017 Betway UK Champions at the York Barbican, York.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists