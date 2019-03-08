Search

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

PUBLISHED: 18:49 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:49 01 July 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man in East Ham.

Police were called on Saturday (June 29) at 11.07pm to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street, where they found a 28-year-old man suffering from stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been made aware.

A murder investigation was launched by the Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Tony Kirk.

Today (July 1), a 23-year-old man handed himself in to police at an east London police station.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remanded in custody pending further enquiries.

DCI Kirk said: "Although we have made an arrest, I am still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has information or footage. Please don't hesitate, make the call."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Crime incident room on 0208 345 3985, on 101 quoting 9031/29June, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

