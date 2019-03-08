Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man wanted on suspicion of stabbing teenager outside Plaistow shop

PUBLISHED: 14:20 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 19 July 2019

Police are appealing for help in tracing Halil Ates. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for help in tracing Halil Ates. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Police investigating the stabbing of a teenager outside a Plaistow shop have released an image of the man they believe is responsible.

Halil Ates, 40, is wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Officers were called to Barking Road at 11.20pm on Saturday, April 27 to reports of a stabbing.

A 19-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.

You may also want to watch:

Three men aged 20, 30 and 31, as well as a 31-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing police.

They were later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives have now released a picture of Ates in a bid to trace him.

He is described as Turkish, 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build with short wavy hair and a moustache. He has scar marks on his right arm.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who has information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting CAD 8512/27APR or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Brothel run by ‘criminal gang’ closes down after pressure from neighbours and council

Men outside the brothel in Chester Road in early July. Picture: Submitted

Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS.

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

Boy, 15, arrested by detectives investigating Canning Town stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

Crimestoppers offering up £10,000 reward for information that helps find thugs who kidnapped Newham father from Ilford street

Aron Kato. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Brothel run by ‘criminal gang’ closes down after pressure from neighbours and council

Men outside the brothel in Chester Road in early July. Picture: Submitted

Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS.

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

Boy, 15, arrested by detectives investigating Canning Town stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

Crimestoppers offering up £10,000 reward for information that helps find thugs who kidnapped Newham father from Ilford street

Aron Kato. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

AB blasts Middlesex to opening T20 win over Essex

AB de Villiers of Middlesex hits four runs against Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast at Lord's (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Man wanted on suspicion of stabbing teenager outside Plaistow shop

Police are appealing for help in tracing Halil Ates. Picture: Met Police

Fears sharing rough sleepers’ data with Home Office could lead to deportations

A rough sleeper on the floors of the Stratford Centre. Picture: Archant

East Ham foodbank struggling to keep up with rising demand

Volunteers Audrone Juciuviene and Maureen Kinsey serving up a hot lunch at Bonny Downs foodbank recently. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association

Campaigners urge Newham mayor to help stop arms fair taking place in Docklands

Campaigner Kevin White hands Mayor Fiaz a letter to the RDEZ board from Newham Against the Arms Fair calling on its members to cancel this year's event at the ExCeL. Picture: Jon King
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists