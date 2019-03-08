Man wanted on suspicion of stabbing teenager outside Plaistow shop

Police investigating the stabbing of a teenager outside a Plaistow shop have released an image of the man they believe is responsible.

Halil Ates, 40, is wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Officers were called to Barking Road at 11.20pm on Saturday, April 27 to reports of a stabbing.

A 19-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Three men aged 20, 30 and 31, as well as a 31-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing police.

They were later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives have now released a picture of Ates in a bid to trace him.

He is described as Turkish, 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build with short wavy hair and a moustache. He has scar marks on his right arm.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who has information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting CAD 8512/27APR or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.