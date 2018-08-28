Search

Man violently robbed in East Ham by two thugs who had a child with them

PUBLISHED: 10:42 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:58 28 December 2018

Police would like to speak to these two suspects in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

Police would like to speak to these two suspects in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

Archant

The hunt is on to find two thugs with a child who carried out a violent robbery on a man in East Ham.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was punched after he managed to grab the young boy after the robbers stole his phone and tried to run away.

He lost consciousness and hit his head on the pavement during the attack in High Street North near Lloyd Road, which left him in hospital for a month with a head injury.

Today police have released CCTV images of two suspects they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery which took place on September 23 at around 6.45pm.

Detective Constable David van der Valk, investigating officer, said: “The victim was fortunate not to have suffered even more serious injuries considering the impact when he struck the ground.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

“I would urge anyone who recognises either suspect to contact police. I would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault and who is yet to come forward.

“The level of violence used is of concern and it clear that these men need to be caught.”

The first suspect is described as aged in his 20s, with black hair and wearing a black tracksuit and the second is an Asian man.

The young boy, who was with the men, is believed to be aged between nine and 12 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 5733/23Sep or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Man violently robbed in East Ham by two thugs who had a child with them

Police would like to speak to these two suspects in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

