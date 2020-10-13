Search

Advanced search

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to girl, 11, in Beckton

PUBLISHED: 15:17 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 13 October 2020

The girl was approached as she skated in Fulmer Road, Beckton. Picture: Google Maps

The girl was approached as she skated in Fulmer Road, Beckton. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Police are appealing after a man indecently exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl in Beckton and tried to assault her.

The youngster, who did not suffer any physical injuries, was approached by the man - part of a group of three - as she skated on Fulmer Road.

You may also want to watch:

All three men are described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

Officers investigating the incident, which took place between 5pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 7, are calling for any witnesses to come forward.

They would also like to hear from anyone who was driving through the area around that time and may have captured the men on dashcam footage, or who may have home CCTV images that shows them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 5717/07OCT20. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East London women battle to a hard fought stalemate with Barnes, while men dominate

East London Ladies seventh team face the camera after their win (Pic: East London HC)

Leyton Orient chairman Travis insists clubs will disappear unless they get help

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Clapton women’s winning run brought to an end by Enfield Town Reserves

Enfield keeper turns Emily Link shot past the post (Pic: Max Reeves)

Clapton have appointed Wetherall as their new manager

Manager Micky Wetherall during his time with Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham United add experienced defender Craig Dawson

Watford's Craig Dawson (left) and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.