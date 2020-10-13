Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to girl, 11, in Beckton

The girl was approached as she skated in Fulmer Road, Beckton. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police are appealing after a man indecently exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl in Beckton and tried to assault her.

The youngster, who did not suffer any physical injuries, was approached by the man - part of a group of three - as she skated on Fulmer Road.

All three men are described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

Officers investigating the incident, which took place between 5pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 7, are calling for any witnesses to come forward.

They would also like to hear from anyone who was driving through the area around that time and may have captured the men on dashcam footage, or who may have home CCTV images that shows them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 5717/07OCT20. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.