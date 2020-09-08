£10k reward for information one year on from drive-by shooting of Forest Gate man

Forest Gate man Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela, 24, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town last year in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives investigating the drive-by shooting of a Forest Gate man have pleaded for anyone with information to “do the right thing” on the first anniversary of his death.

Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the killers of Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela.

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela, 24, was gunned down in Kentish Town shortly before midnight on Sunday, September 8, last year in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on Malden Road a short time later.

A year on, detectives are still hunting those responsible – and a £10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their conviction.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe of the specialist crime command said: “This was a senseless killing, and one which has shattered the lives of Wilson’s family and partner.

“A year on, they are still searching for answers. The pain is still there.”

Det Ch Insp Stancombe said police have established that a shotgun was used and the offenders made off on a moped.

“We have tracked them on CCTV from the murder scene straight to the Surr Street area of Holloway,” he added.

Anyone who was there or saw anything suspicious, or who saw a moped matching the description making off or its riders waiting in Marsden Street by Malden Road, is urged to get in contact.

“We want to hear from anyone who might know anything – no detail is too small,” Det Ch Insp Stancombe said.

“It is not too late to do the right thing.”

Two men aged 22 and 21 were arrested in October last year on suspicion of murder.

They were released and remain under investigation.

“Wilson was a young man with a bright future ahead, but it was brutally snatched from him,” Det Ch Insp Stancombe said.

“Why would anyone protect someone capable of such cruelty?

“There are people out there who either know why this happened or who was responsible but have, so far, chosen not to come forward.

“I would urge those people to come forward now and help us get a killer off the streets.

“If you know anything, do the right thing and call us before they harm someone else.

“Help us get justice for Wilson and his family.”

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Wilson’s murder.

Crimestoppers’ London regional manager Alexa Loukas said: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information about what happened that night to come forward and help with this investigation.

“You may have a sense of loyalty but want to do the right thing.

“This is your chance to put things right, to speak up anonymously and help Wilson’s family, who are devastated, to get the justice they so deserve.”

Crimestoppers guarantees 100pc anonymity for everyone who contacts the charity with information about crime.

Information can be reported by calling 0800 555 111 or via the anonymous online form on the Crimestoppers website.

The charity won’t trace the call or track the IP address and never requests or records any personal information.

Young people can also make anonymous report by visiting Fearless.org - Crimestoppers’ dedicated youth service.