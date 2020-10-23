Family of boy shot dead in Plaistow 10 years ago still searching for answers

Samuel Adelagun, 16, was fatally shot while walking with friends along Chesterton Road and Upper Road in Plaistow in the early hours of Saturday, October 23, 2010. Picture: Met Police MPS

Ten years after a teenage boy was fatally shot in Plaistow, his family are still searching for answers and justice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Olasunbo Shokunbi is still waiting for answers 10 years after her son Samuel Adelagun was shot dead in Plaistow. Picture: Ken Mears Olasunbo Shokunbi is still waiting for answers 10 years after her son Samuel Adelagun was shot dead in Plaistow. Picture: Ken Mears

Samuel Adelagun, from Stratford, was just 16 when he and a 15-year-old friend were shot on parkland between Chesterton Road and Upper Road in the early hours of Saturday, October 23, 2010.

They were among a group of four friends, all aged 15 and 16, walking along Upper Road when two people, said to be dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, appeared behind them and fired about four shots.

The friends dispersed before seeking help at a house in Chesterton Road but Samuel, who was shot in the chest, died at the scene.

The other boy who was shot was hit in the abdomen and went on to make a full recovery.

Samuel’s mother Ola Shokunbi said: “The death of my son has greatly affected myself and my family.

“He is missed very much every day and his death has left a significant hole in our lives.

“We hope that eventually those responsible will be brought to justice.”

You may also want to watch:

• READ MORE: Fresh appeal from murdered teenager’s mum five years on

Grieving family of murdered Stratford teen urge witnesses to end their heartache

Despite a long investigation, no one has been charged.

Four men - then aged between 20 and 23 - were arrested on November 11, 2010 but later released with no further action.

Police are offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to conviction of those responsible.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Jason Grafham said: “We continue to seek new information to identify those responsible for Samuel’s murder.

“I hope, that with the passing of 10 years and the offer of a substantial reward, someone who has information feels they can tell us what they know, and help bring justice to Samuel’s loved ones.

“Samuel had everything to live for. His family remain devastated and they continue to seek answers for why he was so brutally taken from them.”

“Someone knows something about this murder and I urge those people to do the right thing and share what they know.”

Anyone with information should call 0208 785 8267 or 101, or Tweet @MetCC.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org to report information 100pc anonymously.

Young people can also anonymously contact Fearless via fearless.org/en - another independent charity which can’t identify or trace you.