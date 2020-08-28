CCTV appeal after racist abuse at Stratford station
PUBLISHED: 11:03 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 28 August 2020
Archant
Do you recognise this man?
British Transport Police (BTP) believe he can help with their investigation into a hate crime where a man was racially abused at Stratford station.
The victim was boarding a train at 3.05pm on July 29 when another man and a woman were leaving the service.
As the couple left the train, the man shouted a racial slur at the victim.
If you know who the man in the CCTV image is, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 267 of 29/07/2020.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
