Two-day operation in Stratford targets anti-social behaviour

The operation took place in and around Romford Road. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A crackdown on anti-social behaviour has targeted drug takers, sex workers and fly-tippers in Stratford.

The two-day operation was designed to disrupt and challenge those taking part in anti-social activities along Romford Road and some of its side roads.

It featured members of Newham Council's anti-social behaviour team in partnership with the police enforcement team and the council-funded ward officers.

In addition to carrying out patrols, they spoke with people living in the area to provide advice about how to report issues in the future. They also visited communal blocks of flats to check for potential security issues, with these passed on to the council's housing and repairs and maintenance teams.

The aim of the operation was to provide visible reassurance patrols to engage with the community, use appropriate and proportionate enforcement tactics where offenders were identified and offer referrals for vulnerable people requiring support in relation to drug taking and sex working.

As a result, four people were arrested for possession of drugs and breaching community protection notices.

Three penalty notices were handed out for possession of drugs, and six community protection warnings were made.

There were also a number of referrals made to agencies supporting drug users, sex workers and homeless people.

In addition, police carried out 26 stop and searches during the operation, which took place on Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26.

Cllr James Beckles, cabinet member for crime and community safety, said: "This kind of targeted operation, which is requested and supported by the local community, is a great example of best practise when tackling the blight caused by anti-social behaviour.

"With the support of residents, our officers have been able to lead a compassionate but proportionate enforcement operation to improve the neighbourhood.

"This kind of high visibility operation brings reassurance, and puts residents in direct contact with council officers, improving intelligence and building relationships for the future."

The operation was carried out after the issue of anti-social behaviour was raised at the council's tenant and leaseholder forums, addressing some of the specific concerns raised during the meetings.